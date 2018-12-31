Everton v Leicester City

Richarlison is Everton's top scorer in this season's Premier League with nine goals.

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Richarlison should be fit after suffering a knock during the weekend defeat at Brighton.

Winger Ademola Lookman, who has missed the last three games with an ankle problem, will be assessed.

Leicester are monitoring Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan, who both missed the defeat to Cardiff due to illness.

Hamza Choudhury, who was rested for that game, is expected to return to the squad, but Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: With the so called "Big Six" occupying the top six places at the halfway stage of this season's Premier League, those with designs of topping the best-of-the-rest table will always include Everton and Leicester.

European qualification is a target for both clubs, and having been beaten to it by Burnley last campaign, they'll feel even more determined to secure it this time.

It's a lack of consistency which continues to frustrate, typified by both securing excellent Boxing Day victories, followed by disappointing reverses just three days later.

But it should be rich entertainment for the neutral as this fixture has averaged almost four goals a game since Leicester returned to the top flight in 2014.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "We don't have time to prepare in the normal way but that is the schedule and we have to put in our players' minds how important the next game is.

"We have to change our recent form at home and give a different answer. It will be a tough match but we have to give 100% to win it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won four of the last five league meetings between the teams, including the last two, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

Leicester's last league win at Goodison Park was a 3-2 victory in December 2015, which ensured they would be top at Christmas during their title-winning season.

Everton

Everton have lost three of their last four Premier League games.

They haven't won any of their last three home games (D2, L1), and conceded six goals against Spurs in their last home match.

The Toffees have won half of their 10 Premier League home matches this season (D3, L2).

Everton have won just two of their last 12 league matches on New Year's Day (D2, L8).

Jordan Pickford conceded 15 league goals in December - as many as he had in August, September, October and November combined.

Leicester City