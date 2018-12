Wrexham are likely to be without injured duo Rekeil Pyke and Doug Tharme at Salford City on New Year's Day.

The Dragons will look to extend their five-game National League unbeaten run against Salford, who they beat 5-1 at The Racecourse on Boxing Day.

Salford's four straight defeats is their worst run in over five years.

Ammies midfielder Gus Mafuta is suspended after being sent off at Barrow on Saturday, but Tom Walker is back from a ban.