AFC Fylde v Barrow
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|27
|15
|9
|3
|48
|17
|31
|54
|2
|Wrexham
|26
|15
|8
|3
|36
|15
|21
|53
|3
|Fylde
|27
|13
|10
|4
|43
|20
|23
|49
|4
|Salford
|27
|14
|7
|6
|51
|31
|20
|49
|5
|Solihull Moors
|26
|14
|5
|7
|37
|22
|15
|47
|6
|Harrogate
|27
|13
|7
|7
|52
|36
|16
|46
|7
|Gateshead
|26
|14
|4
|8
|35
|24
|11
|46
|8
|Sutton United
|26
|12
|10
|4
|35
|28
|7
|46
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|27
|11
|7
|9
|36
|28
|8
|40
|10
|Eastleigh
|27
|11
|7
|9
|30
|33
|-3
|40
|11
|Barrow
|27
|11
|5
|11
|32
|32
|0
|38
|12
|Boreham Wood
|27
|9
|9
|9
|27
|28
|-1
|36
|13
|Barnet
|24
|10
|4
|10
|25
|27
|-2
|34
|14
|Dag & Red
|27
|10
|4
|13
|30
|33
|-3
|34
|15
|Hartlepool
|27
|8
|9
|10
|28
|35
|-7
|33
|16
|Halifax
|26
|7
|10
|9
|25
|30
|-5
|31
|17
|Bromley
|26
|8
|6
|12
|35
|40
|-5
|30
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|27
|6
|8
|13
|38
|50
|-12
|26
|19
|Aldershot
|27
|7
|5
|15
|24
|45
|-21
|26
|20
|Dover
|27
|6
|7
|14
|28
|46
|-18
|25
|21
|Chesterfield
|26
|4
|12
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|24
|22
|Maidenhead United
|26
|7
|3
|16
|27
|50
|-23
|24
|23
|Maidstone United
|26
|6
|4
|16
|23
|41
|-18
|22
|24
|Braintree
|27
|4
|6
|17
|25
|49
|-24
|18