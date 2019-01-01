West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Defender Pablo Zabaleta has missed West Ham's last two games with illness

TEAM NEWS

Injury-hit West Ham may give a debut to new signing Samir Nasri on Wednesday.

Pablo Zabaleta could return from illness but Javier Hernandez is still sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Brighton's Jose Izquierdo should be fit after a month out with a knee injury and Anthony Knockaert is back in the squad after being omitted for the win over Everton.

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan and winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh are unavailable as they are on international duty at the Asian Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: This isn't a fixture West Ham have enjoyed at all since Brighton won promotion a couple of years ago: the Hammers have lost all three Premier League encounters.

Last season, Albion won 3-0 at the London Stadium and they travel to the capital on the back of a decent Christmas, claiming four points at home against Arsenal and Everton.

West Ham had been on a good run of five wins in six before coming unstuck at Turf Moor against Burnley on Sunday - a result Manuel Pellegrini felt was influenced by having less recovery time than their opponents, following last Thursday's win at Southampton.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on being reunited with Samir Nasri, who he managed at Manchester City: "He has been working very hard here in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing, and he is now very determined to return to his best.

"Samir will give us another dimension in our attacking play. He is a very technical player, with excellent quality on the ball, and the ability to create big moments in important matches."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "I think always the biggest challenge is complacency...

"We are still in our second season in the division - still the aim has to be about making sure we maintain Premier League status, allow ourselves to develop and grow as a club.

"But we've worked very hard to be where we are now and we have to be respectful that every single game we have is difficult."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As much as I love my old team Brighton, they never look like taking sides apart away from home.

I think the Hammers will get back to winning ways against them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v rapper Yatez

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost five and won just one of their seven top-flight matches against Brighton.

The Hammers' last triumph over the Seagulls was a 6-0 home Championship victory in April 2012.

Glenn Murray scored Brighton's winner in their 1-0 win in October's reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium.

West Ham United

West Ham have won five of their past seven league matches, but have lost two of their last three.

They have conceded at least once in their last seven home Premier League games.

West Ham's last nine Premier League goals at the London Stadium have come in the second half.

Felipe Anderson has scored seven goals in his last 10 league appearances.

Brighton & Hove Albion