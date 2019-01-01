Huddersfield Town v Burnley

Winger Robbie Brady could feature for Burnley at Huddersfield after a recent injury

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield's squad will be unchanged for the home game against Burnley, with Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Tommy Smith still injured.

Winger Rajiv van La Parra has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

Burnley winger Robbie Brady is back in training after an adductor problem and could feature against the Terriers.

Matt Lowton is available after a ban, but Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Aaron Lennon and Nick Pope remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Both these clubs enter the New Year with a battle against relegation ahead of them, and it would seem that Burnley have the better chance of avoiding the drop.

Seven Premier League defeats in a row for Huddersfield is a huge concern, and their poor scoring record simply has to change if they are to avoid a return to the Championship after two seasons in the top flight.

I saw Burnley play superbly to defeat a very poor West Ham side on Sunday. It was a performance that said much about their determination to get out of trouble. With the momentum from the weekend, Burnley must surely start this match as favourites.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "We have a lot of games to play, but the fact is we need to score more goals and get more points than we are."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "In my six years [at Burnley] this is probably the second spell I've had where it's been super tough. I had a spell at the end of my first half-season and this is probably the next one.

"Some of these players have been under the radar for a long, long time and the summer changes all of that. They're human beings, they're maturing, growing. They're more recognised Premier League players and that has a little price to pay.

"You've got to keep your standards high, keep that edge and desire. They keep popping up with performances when needed. Now it's about finding that consistency."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We're not talking Real Madrid v Barcelona here - it'll be more thud and blunder than blood and thunder.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All three Premier League meetings have been drawn, with only two goals scored in total.

Huddersfield are winless against Burnley in the last six encounters in all competitions, drawing three and losing three.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have matched their club record of seven successive league defeats, previously set in 1913-14 and 1955.

A loss against Burnley would equal another unwanted club record of four consecutive top-flight home defeats, which dates back to the 1934-35 season.

The Terriers lost a Premier League-high 24 games in 2018 - four more than opponents Burnley, who sit second in that ranking.

Their tallies of five points and four goals at home this season are both the worst in the division.

Huddersfield and Burnley are the only two clubs not to have been awarded a Premier League penalty this season.

According to Opta, Steve Mounie has had more attempts on goal (32) and shots on target (15) without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Burnley