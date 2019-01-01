Premier League
Bournemouth19:45Watford
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Watford

Joshua King
Joshua King has scored five Premier League goals against Watford, including three in his last two meetings

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is a doubt to face Watford after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's defeat by Manchester United.

Simon Francis, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling are all long-term absentees due to knee injuries.

Watford head coach Javi Gracia, who made six changes for the draw with Newcastle, will again rotate his squad.

Captain Troy Deeney could be restored to the starting XI after beginning the match against the Magpies on the bench.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We've been through an incredibly tough run of fixtures. We've had results in between that bad run, beating Brighton and Huddersfield at home.

"We hoped they would be the catalyst for some momentum, it never happened. Now we have to try and get another result."

Watford head coach Javi Garcia: "We will be ready for a demanding game because it doesn't depend on the last results.

"Bournemouth is a very constant team because their style helps them to compete well. They manage the attack, the set pieces, and are a well organised team.

"At the end of the league, they get their targets because they usually keep their attitude and behaviour."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think Bournemouth are in relegation trouble. I'm just a little bit worried they are losing so many games and conceding a lot of goals.

Watford have taken over from Stoke as the most difficult team to predict a result for.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth have never beaten Watford in a home Premier League match (D2, L1).
  • However, they triumphed 4-0 at Vicarage Road in October, their biggest away win in the top flight.
  • Five of the seven previous Premier League meetings have been drawn, with one win apiece.
  • Since August 2013, Bournemouth have won seven penalties in 11 league meetings with Watford - the most by one side against another in that time in the top four divisions.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games.
  • They have conceded four or more goals in four league games in 2018-19, and have conceded nine in the last two combined.
  • The Cherries have won half of their 10 home games in this season's top flight.
  • Bournemouth haven't started a calendar year with a league win since 2012, when they beat Wycombe 2-0 in League One (D5, L1).
  • Jefferson Lerma has been booked in his last four Premier League appearances.

Watford

  • Watford have lost just one of their last five league games (W2, D2).
  • They have been defeated in one of their past four away fixtures (W1, D2).
  • The Hornets have lost their first league match in each of the last seven calendar years, a run stretching back to 2012.
  • Jose Holebas has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than any other defender, scoring three and setting up five.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool2017304884054
2Man City20152354163847
3Tottenham20150543212245
4Chelsea20134338162243
5Arsenal21125443301341
6Man Utd2010554132935
7Leicester219482523231
8Wolves208572323029
9Watford208482728-128
10Everton217683131027
11West Ham208392730-327
12Bournemouth2082102837-926
13Brighton207492227-525
14Crystal Palace2054111726-919
15Newcastle2046101527-1218
16Cardiff2053121938-1918
17Southampton2036112138-1715
18Burnley2043131941-2215
19Fulham2135131844-2614
20Huddersfield2024141235-2310
