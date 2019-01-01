Chelsea v Southampton

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud suffered an ankle injury against Crystal Palace on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is likely to miss Wednesday's visit of Southampton because of an ankle injury.

Pedro, Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Drinkwater are all expected to remain sidelined.

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand is nearing full fitness after back surgery but may not be ready to face Chelsea.

Michael Obafemi is expected to miss out again with a hamstring problem, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Chelsea begin the year searching for more consistency than 2018 often brought.

The fact that they occupy a Champions League place is a positive; finishing in one would be progress for Maurizio Sarri. The over-reliance on Eden Hazard is an obvious concern and it will be intriguing to see what business they are able to complete this month.

After six points from 15 under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton are still looking nervously over their shoulder. There have been small signs of improvement under the Austrian and they are certainly playing higher up the pitch.

Any kind of positive result at Stamford Bridge would be a welcome start to the year.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on the club's injury list: "We are in trouble because in January we have to play every three days.

"We have to play 18 [more Premier League] matches, so other teams' results are not important. But it is crucial to have continuity."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "The mentality and character of the team is okay. They believe in their qualities and we can do it better than we did.

"We did it against Arsenal and we can do it against Chelsea."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea are a good, hardened side - they know what to do to win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v rapper Yatez

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won the past seven meetings in all competitions, scoring two or more goals in six of those games.

Saints have only won three of the 19 Premier League encounters at Stamford Bridge (D5, L11).

Chelsea

Chelsea have won four of their last five league matches.

However, they could lose consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since October to November 2011.

They are aiming to keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in the league this season.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer home league goals than the Blues' tally of eight this season.

This is the first time since 2013 that Chelsea's opening Premier League match of a calendar year is at Stamford Bridge. They were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers six years ago.

With four goals and three assists, Eden Hazard has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six Chelsea matches against Southampton in all competitions.

Southampton