Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Weah, Hearts, VAR, Rangers, Morelos, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic could make a move to sign Paris St-Germain's teenage striker Timothy Weah on a six-month loan. (Daily Record)

Weah, 18, has been tracked by Celtic for some time but the Scottish champions face competition for his signature. (Daily Express)

Celtic coach Kolo Toure has played a prominent role in trying to convince United States international Weah to come to Glasgow. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson is "not really fazed" by which players he is up against as the Dons prepare to welcome leaders Celtic in one of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership fixtures. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein hopes a January summit involving the Scottish FA and club bosses will result in the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR). (Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players they will lose to Hibernian on Wednesday if they are already focused on Saturday's match against Celtic. (Sun)

Gerrard is confident Rangers' top scorer Alfredo Morelos, 22, will not have his head turned by January bids. (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has told Karl Madianga, Sofien Moussa and Elton Ngwatala they can leave the club. (Sun)

Motherwell's Carl McHugh insists his team need to be prepared for a Premiership relegation battle or they will get dragged into one. (Herald - subscription required)

St Mirren goalkeeper Dean Lyness hopes to show St Johnstone what they are missing, having had a trial with the Perth club last summer. (Scotsman)

Hamilton celebrating a point against Kilmarnock on Saturday shows Killie have become a scalp, says Rugby Park midfielder Alan Power. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic's February Europa League opponents Valencia could lose striker Michy Batshuayi next month with Chelsea ready to recall the striker from his loan so he can be sold. (Sun)