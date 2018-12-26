What happened in the Premier League? Liverpool extend lead and Man City lose again

Liverpool lead the Premier League by six points

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League and Manchester City suffered a second successive defeat, while there were big wins for Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's side now have a six-point cushion after beating Newcastle 4-0 with goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Leicester at the King Power Stadium to drop to third in the table.

Bernardo Silva had put the champions ahead, but Marc Albrighton equalised before Ricardo Pereira scored an 81st-minute winner for the Foxes.

Tottenham moved above Manchester City into second, six points behind Liverpool, by thrashing Bournemouth 5-0.

Christian Eriksen's opener, a double from Son Heung-min and goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Mauricio Pochettino's side their second big win in three days, having beaten Everton 6-2 on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued his winning start as interim manager at Manchester United as they beat bottom club Huddersfield 3-1 with Paul Pogba scoring twice.

Everton scored three goals in the opening 22 minutes in a 5-1 win over Burnley, with goals from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, two from Lucas Digne and a penalty from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Cardiff and Fulham moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Brighton host Arsenal in the 17:30 GMT kick-off, while Chelsea travel to Watford at 19:30 GMT.

In the Scottish Premiership, Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick as leaders Celtic beat Aberdeen 4-3 to move three points clear of second-placed Rangers.

In the Championship, Kemar Roofe scored twice in stoppage time to give leaders Leeds a dramatic 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Second-placed Norwich fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Nottingham Forest, with Onel Hernandez scoring an injury-time double.