Jordan Graham: Oxford United agree to sign Wolves winger on loan in January

Jordan Graham played four times during his loan spell at Championship club Ipswich earlier this season

Wolves winger Jordan Graham will join Oxford United on loan in January until the end of the season.

Graham, 23, was due to be on loan at Ipswich Town for the entire campaign but that agreement was cut short.

The former Aston Villa man spent time on loan at Oxford in 2015 and will return to the League One club when the transfer window opens.

"I feel so happy to be back and it's a pleasure to come back," Graham said in a video on social media.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.