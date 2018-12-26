Sam Morsy: Wigan Athletic captain signs new contract until 2021

Sam Morsy has played 21 times in the Championship for Wigan this season

Wigan captain and Egypt midfielder Sam Morsy has signed a new deal with the Championship club until 2021.

The 27-year-old helped the Latics win the League One title last season and featured for his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"His appetite to learn and better himself every day is second to none," said boss Paul Cook.

"He's deserved everything he's got in terms of his place at the World Cup and now his new contract here at Wigan."