As 2018 comes to a close, Scottish football reflects on a momentous - and memorable - 12 months.

From managerial appointments, football coming home then going away again, all the way to Scotland qualifying for the World Cup, there has been a little something for everyone in the last year.

Here, Scottish football illustrator and Twitter favourite Fitbatweets gives BBC Sport Scotland his top moments of 2018 - in cartoon form.

Following a lengthy consultation process and extensive due dilligence, the Scottish FA finally identified their top two candidates to become the next Scotland manager in February

One of the biggest stories of the season came when Steven Gerrard was unveiled as Rangers manager back in May. Teaming up with former Scotland captain Gary McAllister, ex-Liverpool skipper Gerrard had lofty aspirations for the Ibrox club straight from the off

Long before drones brought Gatwick Airport to a standstill, Neil Lennon was walking on air after Hibernian's 5-5 draw with Rangers on the last day of the 2017/18 campaign

A summer of World Cup football almost ended in glory for Gareth Southgate's England

Another campaign, another trio of trophies for Brendan Rodgers at the end of the 2017/18 season. Aberdeen were once again runners-up, with Derek McInnes left holding the bouquet in the Scottish Premiership

In September Scotland ended the 20-year wait to qualify for a major tournament as Shelley Kerr's women defeated Albania to land a place at next summer's World Cup in France

The League Cup semi-final plans were plunged into chaos when it was put forward both games were to be played at Hampden on the same day. Thankfully that, and online rumours the games should get played at Harthill Services, were ditched in favour of one at Hampden and the other at Murrayfield