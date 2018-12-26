Motherwell: Stephen Robinson says head knocks blow 'crazy' after losing three players in 28 minutes

Media playback is not supported on this device Stephen Robinson said Curtis Main deserved to be sent off against Kilmarnock

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has "never experienced anything like" losing three players with head knocks in the 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock.

Charles Dunne and Carl McHugh were taken to Wishaw General Hospital after clashing heads on 10 minutes.

Substitute Christian Mbulu followed with a suspected detached retina.

"I've come out of the dressing room and the boys are all in hospital," said Robinson of the first-half incidents.

"Two of them have really bad concussion. Both have been taken to hospital. Carl McHugh has a bit of history with that so we don't know how long he'll be out.

"We have a potential detached retina with Christian, so it's crazy injuries."

Charles Dunne returned to Wishaw General a day after making a Christmas Day visit

'Did he elbow him twice? He deserved to be off'

The match at Fir Park was 0-0 when Motherwell's injury woes struck but Robinson stressed that was not an excuse as Kilmarnock inflicted the Lanarkshire side's third successive defeat.

Jordan Jones' spectacular cross-cum-shot was the difference, with Motherwell's Curtis Main being unusually being shown two yellows and then a red by referee Steven McLean at the same time.

"Did he elbow him twice? I don't know," said Robinson when asked about the incident.

"Yes [the injuries] made it more difficult, but we lost from a mishit cross. I have to give credits to the boys on the pitch, they gave everything for me.

"I'm really disappointed in Curtis Main's behaviour. He's let the rest of the players down. I stick up for the players all the time and I take the pelters but there's no sticking up for that. Let's be honest, he deserved to be sent off."

Next up for Motherwell is a crucial Lanarkshire derby away to Hamilton Academical.

Victory could see them pull 11 points clear of bottom side Dundee and seven clear of Accies, but Robinson is concerned by his side's losing run.

"We know we need wide players and we know we need a bigger threat up front," said the manager, who confirmed after the match that the club "may have an offer" for Ryan Bowman, who was left out.

"The be all and end all is staying in this division. If the truth be told we are where we should be in terms of finances but we have aspirations higher than that.

"We have to take care of the game in Saturday or we will be right in a relegation scrap. But if we get the players I'm trying to get in I'm confident we can start looking up the way and climb the table."