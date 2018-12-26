Irish Premiership: Ballymena's lead over Linfield cut to two points
Ballymena United's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership has been cut to two points after a dramatic afternoon of Boxing Day action.
Leaders United came from 3-1 down to grab a thrilling 3-3 draw against Coleraine while Linfield demolished Glentoran 4-0 at Windsor Park.
Paul Heatley scored a hat-trick as Crusaders hammered Cliftonville 5-1.
The champions are level with third-placed Glenavon who snatched a late 1-1 draw away to Dungannon Swifts.
Warrenpoint Town scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to neighbours Newry City, while a Michael McCrudden penalty proved enough to give Institute a 1-0 home win over bottom club Ards.
More to follow.
|Danske Bank Irish Premiership
|Ballymena United
|3-3
|Coleraine
|Cliftonville
|1-5
|Crusaders
|Dungannon Swifts
|1-1
|Glenavon
|Institute
|1-0
|Ards
|Linfield
|4-0
|Glentoran
|Warrenpoint Town
|2-2
|Newry City
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Carrick Rangers
|3-1
|Limavady United
|Dergview
|1-2
|Ballinamallard United
|Larne
|3-1
|Ballyclare Comrades
|Portadown
|2-1
|Loughgall