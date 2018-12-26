Irish Premiership: Ballymena's lead over Linfield cut to two points

Ballymena dropped points for the first time in 10 Premier matches
Ballymena United's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership has been cut to two points after a dramatic afternoon of Boxing Day action.

Leaders United came from 3-1 down to grab a thrilling 3-3 draw against Coleraine while Linfield demolished Glentoran 4-0 at Windsor Park.

Paul Heatley scored a hat-trick as Crusaders hammered Cliftonville 5-1.

The champions are level with third-placed Glenavon who snatched a late 1-1 draw away to Dungannon Swifts.

Warrenpoint Town scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to neighbours Newry City, while a Michael McCrudden penalty proved enough to give Institute a 1-0 home win over bottom club Ards.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership
Ballymena United3-3Coleraine
Cliftonville1-5Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts1-1Glenavon
Institute1-0Ards
Linfield4-0Glentoran
Warrenpoint Town2-2Newry City
Bluefin Sport Championship
Carrick Rangers3-1Limavady United
Dergview1-2Ballinamallard United
Larne3-1Ballyclare Comrades
Portadown2-1Loughgall

