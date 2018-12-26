Irish Premiership: Ballymena's lead over Linfield cut to two points

Ballymena dropped points for the first time in 10 Premier matches

Ballymena United's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership has been cut to two points after a dramatic afternoon of Boxing Day action.

Leaders United came from 3-1 down to grab a thrilling 3-3 draw against Coleraine while Linfield demolished Glentoran 4-0 at Windsor Park.

Paul Heatley scored a hat-trick as Crusaders hammered Cliftonville 5-1.

The champions are level with third-placed Glenavon who snatched a late 1-1 draw away to Dungannon Swifts.

Warrenpoint Town scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to neighbours Newry City, while a Michael McCrudden penalty proved enough to give Institute a 1-0 home win over bottom club Ards.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ballymena United 3-3 Coleraine Cliftonville 1-5 Crusaders Dungannon Swifts 1-1 Glenavon Institute 1-0 Ards Linfield 4-0 Glentoran Warrenpoint Town 2-2 Newry City