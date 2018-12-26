Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0.
Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli: Lautaro Martinez grabs injury-time winner in Serie A
-
- From the section European Football
Inter Milan scored a 91st-minute winner to beat second-placed Napoli, who had two players sent off in the final 14 minutes of their Serie A match.
Mauro Icardi hit the Napoli crossbar with the game's very first touch, when he shot straight from kick-off.
But Inter, who remain in third place, had to wait until injury time before Lautaro Martinez found the net.
Kalidou Koulibaly was shown a second yellow card in the 80th minute before Lorenzo Insigne was dismissed.
The 27-year-old forward received a straight red card for his involvement in an off-the-ball incident in the game's final stages.
Napoli's defeat means defending champions Juventus, who have won the past seven Italian league titles, are now nine points clear at the top.
Earlier on Saturday, as Serie A matches were held for the first time on 26 December, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an equaliser for 10-men Juve as they salvaged a 2-2 draw at Atalanta.
Inter are now five points behind Napoli in third, 14 points behind Juve.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 18Asamoah
- 15João MárioSubstituted forMartínezat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 77BrozovicBooked at 29mins
- 20ValeroBooked at 52minsSubstituted forVecinoat 64'minutes
- 16Politano
- 9Icardi
- 44PerisicSubstituted forKeitaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 11Keita
- 13Ranocchia
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 87Candreva
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 7Callejón
- 33AlbiolBooked at 67mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 80mins
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forGhoulamat 78'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 56mins
- 17HamsikSubstituted forMaksimovicat 24'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 24InsigneBooked at 90mins
- 99MilikSubstituted forMertensat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 9Verdi
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 19Maksimovic
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- 31Ghoulam
- 42Diawara
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0.
Dismissal
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) is shown the red card.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli).
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Keita (Inter Milan).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keita (Inter Milan).
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces João Mário.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Booking
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Mário Rui.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Keita replaces Ivan Perisic.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Arkadiusz Milik.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Alex Meret (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Booking
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Offside, Napoli. José Callejón tries a through ball, but Arkadiusz Milik is caught offside.
Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Borja Valero.
Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.