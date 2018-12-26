Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli: Lautaro Martinez grabs injury-time winner in Serie A

From the section

Martinez struck with his only attempt on goal, eight minutes after coming on

Inter Milan scored a 91st-minute winner to beat second-placed Napoli, who had two players sent off in the final 14 minutes of their Serie A match.

Mauro Icardi hit the Napoli crossbar with the game's very first touch, when he shot straight from kick-off.

But Inter, who remain in third place, had to wait until injury time before Lautaro Martinez found the net.

Kalidou Koulibaly was shown a second yellow card in the 80th minute before Lorenzo Insigne was dismissed.

The 27-year-old forward received a straight red card for his involvement in an off-the-ball incident in the game's final stages.

Napoli's defeat means defending champions Juventus, who have won the past seven Italian league titles, are now nine points clear at the top.

Earlier on Saturday, as Serie A matches were held for the first time on 26 December, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an equaliser for 10-men Juve as they salvaged a 2-2 draw at Atalanta.

Inter are now five points behind Napoli in third, 14 points behind Juve.