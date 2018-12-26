Atalanta 2-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo comes off bench to rescue point

Italian Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 12 Serie A goals this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for 10-man Juventus against Atalanta and maintain the champions' unbeaten Serie A record.

Ronaldo, a second-half substitute, scored in the 78th minute, nodding in from close range from a corner.

Berat Djimsiti's early own goal had put Juventus in the lead, before Atalanta's Duvan Zapata struck twice either side of Rodrigo Bentancur's sending-off.

It was the first time Serie A has played matches on 26 December.

Ronaldo started the game on the bench for the first time since joining the club for £99.2m in July, but took his tally to 12 goals in Serie A just 13 minutes after coming on.

It is just the second time leaders Juventus have dropped points this season.

Elsewhere, AC Milan failed to score for their fourth Serie A game in a row for the first time since December 1984, as they drew 0-0 with 19th-placed Frosinone.

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 5MasielloSubstituted forBarrowat 86'minutes
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 23ManciniBooked at 32mins
  • 33HateboerBooked at 59mins
  • 11FreulerBooked at 90mins
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forGosensat 67'minutes
  • 21Castagne
  • 10Gómez
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forPessinaat 77'minutes
  • 91ZapataBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 4Valzania
  • 7Reca
  • 8Gosens
  • 20Tumminello
  • 22Pessina
  • 31Rossi
  • 32Peli
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 55Okoli
  • 78Del Prato
  • 95Gollini
  • 99Barrow

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 38mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30BentancurBooked at 53mins
  • 23Can
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 65'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 17MandzukicBooked at 62mins
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forPjanicat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 5Pjanic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 24Rugani
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 39Kastanos
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Atalanta 2, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Juventus 2.

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Duván Zapata (Atalanta) because of an injury.

Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bonucci is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.

Booking

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.

Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Musa Barrow replaces Andrea Masiello.

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Attempt missed. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

Foul by Matteo Pessina (Atalanta).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Goal!

Goal! Atalanta 2, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.

Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Matteo Pessina replaces Josip Ilicic.

Offside, Atalanta. Robin Gosens tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.

Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Emre Can is caught offside.

Foul by Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Robin Gosens replaces Mario Pasalic.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.

