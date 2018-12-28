Scottish football in 2018: Test your knowledge

What a year 2018 has been.

Celtic completed a treble, Scotland Women reached the World Cup finals for the first time, the men's team topped their group in the inaugural Nations League, while Rangers attracted former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

It's been another thrilling, action-packed year full of controversy, new highs and new lows.

As it draws to a close, how much of it can you remember? See if you can get 12 out of 12 in this BBC Sport Scotland quiz.