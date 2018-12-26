Brendan Rodgers: Scott Sinclair & Odsonne Edouard delivered for Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device Goalscorers' impact delights Rodgers

Celtic's "big players" delivered in the 4-3 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick and substitute Odsonne Edouard scored one as he returned after injury.

And, with nearest rivals Rangers drawing at home to Hibernian, Celtic are three points clear of the Ibrox side before Saturday's Old Firm derby.

"Those two guys produced very well for us," said Rodgers of Sinclair and Edouard.

"The big players normally come in the big games. Scott Sinclair's working very hard, there's consistency in his game. He's a goalscorer. It was three very good finishes.

"Odsonne Edouard is a big talent. His finish was fantastic, just that poise and technique to lift it over the keeper and defender. His speed and power to set up Scott for his hat-trick was special."

It was Celtic's third win over Aberdeen in all competitions this season and Rodgers' fifth successive victory at Pittodrie.

The Celtic manager said the scoreline did not reflect how the contest unfolded.

"We played very well," Rodgers told BBC Scotland. "Thankfully we have that ability to keep fighting, to keep working and still to have that calmness to get the goals."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes felt the outcome was "harsh" on his side but noted that Celtic's ability to bring the likes of Edouard off the bench was the difference.

"The fourth goal's the one that kills us," he said. "What we should be doing when young Lewis Ferguson gets the third goal is having a go a wee go to try and get the winning goal.

"My team showed exactly where they've been of late, went toe-to-toe with a good team. To score three goals against a team like Celtic should be enough to get something from the game."