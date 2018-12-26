Quiz: Name the 14 Moroccan players to score in the Premier League

Romain Saiss' 85th minute goal cancelled out Ryan Sessegnon's opener at Craven Cottage

Romain Saiss became the 14th Moroccan to score in the Premier League when he rescued a point for Wolves at Fulham in the early kick-off on Boxing Day.

Saiss scored the 80th goal by a Moroccan, but can you name all 14 players from the North African country who have scored in the English top flight?

We have revealed how many goals each player has scored to help you on your way.

You've got four minutes, so take your time and think carefully...