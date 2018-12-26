Motherwell: Exeter City signal interest in Ryan Bowman

Ryan Bowman celebrates after scoring against Hearts in the League Cup quarter-final

Exeter City have become the second English League Two club to signal interest in Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman.

A bid of a five-figure sum was received earlier this week for the former Gateshead striker from an unknown club.

Exeter are now considering attempting to sign the 27-year-old, who was left out the squad of Motherwell's 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Bowman's contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat, manager Stephen Robinson said: "We may have an offer for Ryan Bowman.

"It came in very late in the day so we felt it was in everyone's best interests that he wasn't involved."

Since Joining the Scottish Premiership side in 2016, Bowman, who was subject of a bid from Grimsby Town in the summer, has played 86 times for Motherwell, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists.