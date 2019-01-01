Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could miss a second successive game because of a minor injury

TEAM NEWS

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to return for Manchester City after missing the win at Southampton but Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt because of a muscle problem.

Fabian Delph remains suspended, while Benjamin Mendy is a long-term absentee.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner could return after a two-match absence with a muscular injury.

Left-back Alberto Moreno has recovered from a back complaint, while Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are among those in contention for a recall.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Liverpool: "[They are] maybe the best team in Europe or the world right now and in top form.

"You have to accept it. All we can do is do our job, play our games and after that we will see."

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: "When we went to City last year, do you think I had the [league] table in the dressing room and said, 'We are fourth, they are first?' It's just not important.

"We go to City not with whatever-point distance, we only go there to try to play the best football game we can play: 100%.

"When we came into the season, the thing was if we can qualify for a third time for a Champions League spot then that would be brilliant.

"Now we have quite a distance between that, but do I feel that's already done? No. Sorry, I cannot feel it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's a massive fixture. Because it's Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side will need to win. The Reds, on the other hand, will be happy with the win or draw.

Of course, they won't play for the draw, but a point will make City's attempt to close the seven-point gap a lot more difficult.

These two teams will have massive respect for each other's attack, and because of that I think this will be a stalemate.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City's 5-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season is their solitary win in the past 11 meetings in all competitions (D3, L7).

However, Liverpool's only triumph in nine league visits to the Etihad Stadium was by a 4-1 scoreline in Jürgen Klopp's first away game against City in November 2015.

Manchester City

City could lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since February 2016. Pep Guardiola has never suffered successive top-flight home defeats as a manager.

Manchester City have won their opening Premier League match of the calendar year in 11 of the past 12 seasons - losing the other in 2012 away at Sunderland.

They have gone 10 matches in all competitions without a clean sheet - their longest streak since a similar run ended in February 2015.

Guardiola's next win will be his 100th in charge of Manchester City.

He has lost seven matches against Jürgen Klopp, more than versus anyone else in his managerial career. The pair have faced each other 15 times, with Guardiola winning five (excluding penalty shootouts).

Sergio Agüero has scored in all six of his home league appearances against Liverpool. He has 249 career league goals.

Liverpool