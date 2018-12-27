Scottish Gossip: Celtic linked with Castagne, derby injury doubts for Rangers, Hearts & Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have targeted Belgium defender Timothy Castagne and could make a £6m move to sign the Atalanta player. (Daily Record)

Atalana could be persuaded to sell 23-year-old Castange to Celtic, with his contract up in 2020. (Sun)

Right-back Castagne is a potential replacement for Celtic's Mikael Lustig, who is a pre-contract target for AIK Stockholm. (Daily Mail)

But Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been coy about the possibility of signing Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah on loan. (Sun)

Celtic boss Rodgers admits left-back Kieran Tierney is a major doubt for Saturday's trip to face Rangers. (Herald)

And Rangers defender Connor Goldson is also struggling to make the derby after coming off injured against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is ready to ask Goldson, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack to play through the pain barrier against Celtic at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Hearts have injury concerns over Arnaud Djoum and Peter Haring for Saturday's Edinburgh derby with Hibernian. (Scotsman)

Lewis Stevenson will miss the chance to become the Hibernian player with the most Edinburgh derby appearances, with a hamstring injury picked up against Rangers on Wednesday ruling him out against Hearts at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says his "long chat" with Florian Kamberi prior to Wednesday's draw with Rangers paid dividends with the head coach thrilled with the striker's improved performance. (Sun)