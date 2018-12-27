Unai Emery: Arsenal boss apologises for kicking water bottle towards fans

Unai Emery seemed to explain his actions, pointing out the water bottle to the fourth official at the Amex Stadium

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has apologised for kicking a bottle which hit a Brighton fan towards the end of Wednesday's 1-1 draw.

The Spaniard went to speak to the home supporter immediately after the incident and again at full-time.

"I said to them I'm sorry," Emery said. "It wasn't hard but it touched one supporter.

"I said to them apologies because I kicked the bottle after a disappointing action for us in the last minutes."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the Gunners a fourth-minute lead in the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium and the visitors dominated much of the first half.

But a mistake by right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner allowed Jurgen Locadia to equalise for Brighton in the 35th minute.

Emery was disappointed by his team's second-half display and took his frustration out on the water bottle on the touchline.

After apologising to the Seagulls fan, Emery appeared to explain his actions to the fourth official.

The incident will not be included in the officials' match report because they were satisfied with the way it was handled.