Rangers v Celtic: Derby pressure on both sides - Scott Sinclair

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair says "there's pressure for both teams" in Saturday's meeting with nearest challengers Rangers at Ibrox.

Sinclair, 29, scored a hat-trick as the Premiership leaders beat Aberdeen 4-3 at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

With Rangers drawing at home to Hibernian, Celtic have a three-point lead and a game in hand heading into the last round before the winter break.

"You can see the table's tight," Sinclair told BBC Scotland.

"At the top of the table, there's only room to improve and to keep doing well and to keep winning. There's pressure there for both teams.

"It's going to be a challenge. It's up to us to go there, play our normal game, create chances and make sure we do get the three points."

Sinclair twice put Celtic in front at Pittodrie and - after Odsonne Edouard had netted their third - scored the visitors' fourth to complete his second hat-trick for the club, after a previous treble in a 5-0 win against Hearts in April 2017.

It was his ninth goal of the current campaign, after 25 in his first season in Scotland and 18 last term.

"It's great for my confidence that I've got a hat-trick but most importantly that we got the three points and we dug deep and we played well as a team," added the Englishman.

"We're full of spirit. The win can only give us confidence."

Celtic have won 10 and drawn two of their 12 meetings with Rangers across the Premiership and two domestic cups since Brendan Rodgers became manager, scoring 31 goals and conceding just six.

They have won all four previous encounters at Ibrox during that period.