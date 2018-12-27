Grant Holt: Ex-Norwich City captain to headline Carrow Road wrestling show

Media playback is not supported on this device Grant Holt: Former Norwich City striker wins rumble on wrestling debut

Norwich City fans are well used to watching Grant Holt scoring goals - now he will be performing headlocks instead of headers at Carrow Road.

The ex-Norwich captain will headline a World Association of Wrestling show at his former club's home stadium on 2 June, 2019.

Holt, who scored 78 goals in four seasons with Norwich, announced his career switch in May and won a 40-strong rumble match on his wrestling debut in September.

He also won on his singles debut against Brad O'Brien on 22 December, but was attacked at the end of the match by Koss Industries - with Holt saying in a social media promo for the show that he "will be seeking revenge" against the group at the 'Fightmare' event.

The 37-year-old, who retired from football in August, told BBC Radio Norfolk: "The club have been fantastic and embraced it from the first moment I walked through the door. They've bent over backwards to help us.

"I'm trying to get people who loved wrestling back in the day back involved in it. I'm hoping everyone comes to enjoy the show and comes to see me in action back at Carrow Road in a different capacity."

It is hoped the show will attract the biggest crowd for a UK independent wrestling show in more than 30 years, aiming to beat the 4,750 that watched a Progress event at Wembley Arena in September.

WAW was founded by Ricky Knight, Saraya Knight and Jimmy Ocean in Norwich in 1994.

Ricky and Saraya's daughter Paige is signed to American promotion World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), although she retired from in-ring competition because of injury earlier this year.