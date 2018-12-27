Sol Campbell: Macclesfield Town 'doing the right things' after Notts County win

Sol Campbell's Macclesfield Town face in-form Carlisle United on Saturday

Macclesfield boss Sol Campbell says his side are "doing the right things" after their win against Notts County moved them off the bottom of League Two.

Scott Wilson scored twice in the 2-1 win as the Silkmen leapfrogged fellow strugglers County to move into 23rd.

Since his appointment in November, ex-England defender Campbell has won two and drawn one of his five games.

"The job's not done yet, it's a long season, there's a lot of teams in there," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"For me it's all about momentum and doing the right things and progressing.

"We've performed well but that performance [during the win against Notts County] is gone and we've got to continue doing the right things in the right vein and make sure we look after ourselves."

When Campbell arrived at the Moss Rose, Macclesfield were five points adrift of safety and had won just twice in the league all season.

However, after losing his first two games in charge, results have improved as he begins to make his mark in his first managerial role.

"The first thing was to settle the team down and get it solid. It's not so much just the team, there's a lot of things behind the scenes that need to be streamlined," he continued.

"I had to look at some checks and balances and things like that and make sure the players understand the importance of what I'm trying to do and understand I'm trying to help everybody."