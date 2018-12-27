Oli McBurnie ready to shoulder Swansea City penalty duty

Swansea striker Wilfried Bony watches his penalty saved against Aston Villa

Oli McBurnie expects to take Swansea City's next penalty after fellow striker Wilfried Bony missed a spot-kick in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Bony had the chance to rescue a point on Boxing Day, but the Ivorian's 90th-minute effort was saved.

McBurnie believes he will now return to penalty duty, with Swansea next facing Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.

"It's one of those things in football. We are not going to blame Wilf, but the next one's mine," McBurnie said.

"Wilf was confident. He wanted the penalty and he took the ball.

"I have taken the penalties all season. I took the last one and scored so obviously I'm always going to put my name forward to try to take the penalty."

McBurnie had taken Swansea's two previous spot-kicks this season, when Bony was absent due to long-term injury.

The Scot saw a spot-kick saved against Preston in August but found the target in Swansea's win over Reading in October.

Against Villa, Bony had the chance to cancel out Conor Hourihane's 65th-minute header after Nathan Dyer was fouled by Anwar El Ghazi.

Despite seeing the striker's effort saved by Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, manager Graham Potter had no qualms with Bony's decision to step up against Villa.

"It's one of those situations," Potter said.

"Oli has always been the penalty-taker because he has been there on the pitch.

"But you would expect someone of Wilf's experience, his record with penalties and the type of character he is, to take the responsibility.

"Sometimes players have to solve that - no problem.

"Of course it's a good chance to score but it's part of football. It happens."

Villa's second victory over Swansea this season was a second successive Championship defeat for Potter's team following their 3-2 loss at Hull City.

They will look to respond when an out-of-form Wigan visit the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

"One thing about this run of games is that we can put things right straightaway," McBurnie added.

"We are going to dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday. We will show everyone that we are much better than we showed against Aston Villa.

"We have complete confidence in ourselves as a team and in the manager. There's no concern. We have had two games we probably should have won and we have to turn the performances into results."

Swansea hope attacking midfielder Wayne Routledge will be back in contention to face Wigan after he missed the Villa defeat with a calf problem.