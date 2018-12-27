Hibernian v Hearts: Christophe Berra - We have players to deliver away win

Hibs beat Hearts 2-0 in March in their last meeting at Easter Road

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts "have got the players" to deliver a first win over Hibernian at Easter Road since April 2014, says captain Christophe Berra.

That 2-1 Premiership win was the last time there was an away victory in the Edinburgh derby, with 14 games since.

Hibs trail fifth-placed Hearts by four points heading into Saturday's encounter, after Hibs drew 1-1 at Rangers and Hearts beat Hamilton 2-0.

"We've done it in the past," centre-back Berra, 33, told BBC Scotland.

"We've got the players to do it and we'll need a bit of luck as well. It's about picking up some big results away from home and we need to do that.

"It's a sell-out. Obviously, you'd rather be at home. Over the piece, we're stronger at home. There's no better way to sign off for the new year than with a win at Easter Road."

'We'll respect them but won't fear it'

After ending successive defeats by beating Hamilton, Hearts are two points above St Johnstone, three behind Aberdeen and five adrift of Kilmarnock.

"At the moment, it's so tight up there," added Berra. "Teams are taking points off each other. Against these top teams away from home, it's becoming very difficult.

"We want to win that game, put in a good performance and go into the [winter] break with our heads held high.

"They've picked up a little bit, they've had a few good results at home. They're going to be fired up, just like us. We're going to have to soak up some pressure. They've got quality players and they're going to be right up for it. We'll respect them but we won't fear it."

Hibs have won five and drawn one of the five Easter Road derbies - including two in the Scottish Cup - since their last home defeat in the fixture.

Hearts have won three and drawn five of their meetings at Tynecastle during the same period.

'Hibs not at it but home form edges it' - Analysis

Former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart:

"It's a difficult one to call. Hibs have not lost in six games but I still think they are not at it.

"There are spells where you think they are going to burst into life but they are not at their scintillating best.

"Hearts' victory over Hamilton - as poor as Accies were - is going to give them some confidence. Steven Naismith was involved in all their moments of quality and he is going to be a huge player in the derby.

"Hibs' home record has started to drift in the last month or two [they have won one, drawn four and lost one of their last six] but their home form in general just edges it towards them for me."