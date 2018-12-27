Tomer Hemed: Queens Park Rangers' on-loan Brighton striker out after hernia operation

Tomer Hemed has not figured since the home defeat by Hull City on 1 December

Queens Park Rangers' on-loan striker Tomer Hemed faces a further six weeks out following a hernia operation.

The Israel forward, 31, has scored three goals since moving from Brighton in August but has not played since the home loss to Hull City on 1 December.

The Championship club have now revealed that, following surgery, he will be out for between four to six weeks.

Steve McClaren's Hoops are eighth in the Championship, two points off a play-off place.