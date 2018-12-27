Tomer Hemed: Queens Park Rangers' on-loan Brighton striker out after hernia operation
-
- From the section QPR
Queens Park Rangers' on-loan striker Tomer Hemed faces a further six weeks out following a hernia operation.
The Israel forward, 31, has scored three goals since moving from Brighton in August but has not played since the home loss to Hull City on 1 December.
The Championship club have now revealed that, following surgery, he will be out for between four to six weeks.
Steve McClaren's Hoops are eighth in the Championship, two points off a play-off place.