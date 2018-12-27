Paul Dixon: Falkirk sign defender on six-month deal

From the section

Paul Dixon has made more than 450 club appearances

Falkirk have signed former Scotland player Paul Dixon on a six-month deal.

The former Dundee, Huddersfield and Grimsby defender, 32, previously played for Bairns boss Ray McKinnon when both were at Dundee United.

McKinnon's side are bottom of the Scottish Championship, a point behind Partick Thistle.

"Ultimately in Paul we have signed a terrific professional with great experience," McKinnon told the Falkirk website.

"We have been very open in the fact that if we can add players to the squad then we will."

Falkirk host Dunfermline on Saturday then visit Ayr United on 5 January.