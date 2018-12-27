Dundee: Lewis Spence, Jean Alassane Mendy & Marcus Haber can leave - Jim McIntyre

Lewis Spence, 22, has featured in 16 games for Dundee this season

Three more Dundee players have been told they can leave as the Premiership strugglers prepare for a major clear-out during the January transfer window.

Midfielder Lewis Spence and strikers Jean Alassane Mendy and Marcus Haber - currently on loan at Falkirk - are all set to depart Dens Park.

Boss Jim McIntyre had already revealed Sofien Moussa, Elton Ngwatala and Kharl Madianga would also be free to move on.

"We've had a couple of chats with some other players," McIntyre said.

"Lewis Spence has been told if he can find a club, then we will let him move on.

"Jean Alassane Mendy is another one that we feel will not get as much game time as he would like. Marcus Haber will also leave as well.''

Following Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Livingston, Dundee are two points behind St Mirren at the foot of the Premiership, with Saturday's visit of St Johnstone their final game before the winter break.

'We need to scrap for our lives'

They were a point adrift when McIntyre was appointed in mid-October, and have since won one, drawn four and lost seven of their 12 league games.

The former Ross County boss has concluded big changes are required if the Dark Blues are to avoid relegation.

"Different jobs have different criteria," he added. "I took the Queen of the South job and all I added was two players; I never moved anybody on, because the group that was there was a good group, and they were doing well.

"Sometimes you don't need to change things, but quite clearly here we do, and we have got to freshen it up to give ourselves the best chance of staying in the division.

"It is important it is players that have got the right mentality, that are going to be up for a scrap, because we are at the bottom of the league, and need to scrap for our lives.

"There are going to be ups and downs along the way, and we need players with a mentality that can handle that, to help the ones that we already have."