Grant Ward: Ipswich Town midfielder out for nine months with knee injury

Grant Ward has made 15 appearances for Ipswich Town this season

Ipswich Town midfielder Grant Ward will be out for nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament in their defeat by Queens Park Rangers.

The 24-year-old was injured in a challenge for the ball in the second half of Wednesday's defeat and left the pitch on a stretcher.

"He will see a specialist tomorrow and we will be guided from there," physio Matt Byard told the club website.

"It's a complete rupture of the cruciate in his left knee."

He continued: "With that type of injury, you are looking around a nine-month recovery period."

Ward joined the Tractor Boys from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year deal in August 2016 and has made 98 appearances for the club.