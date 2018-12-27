Frankie Bunn: Oldham Athletic sack manager after six months in charge

Frankie Bunn took his first managerial role in the English Football League at Oldham in June

Oldham Athletic have sacked manager Frankie Bunn after six months in charge following their 6-0 defeat by Carlisle United on Wednesday.

The ex-Latics striker, 56, replaced Richie Wellens on a one-year deal in June after relegation to League Two.

Oldham, who were unbeaten in six league games before consecutive defeats by Exeter and Carlisle, are 12th in League Two and seven points off the play-offs.

Pete Wild will take over as caretaker boss as they look for a replacement.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Frankie for all his efforts during his time at Boundary Park," a club statement said.

Prior to his appointment, Bunn had coached at several clubs but had never taken charge of a team in the English Football League.

Wednesday's defeat away at Carlisle was the 11th loss Bunn oversaw in his 31 games in charge.

Oldham next face Port Vale in League Two on Saturday, before taking on bottom club Notts County on New Year's Day.