Friday's back pages

Mirror
Friday's Mirror has Pep Guardiola starting the title mind games with Jurgen Klopp
Star
The Star has those mind games and also features Felipe Anderson's double
Express
But Dejan Lovren is certain Liverpool can last the distance on the Express
Times
The Times says City won't spend despite falling behind Liverpool in the title race
Mail
And the Mail leads on the FA charge for Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Top Stories