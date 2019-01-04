Greenock Morton 1-0 Ross County: Waddell goal moves hosts into fourth

From the section

Morton's Kerr Waddell celebrates after his goal put Morton a goal up

Championship leaders Ross County lost for the first time in seven games as Morton moved into the top four.

Ross County had only lost once in their previous 19 matches, and had beat Morton 5-0 in their last meeting in October.

But after a goalless first half, Morton's Kerr Waddell got on to the end of Michael Tidser's free-kick and stabbed the home side ahead.

County's Marcus Fraser was sent off in time added on for a second yellow card.

Morton's Gregor Buchanan on BBC Alba: "It was an important night for us.

"We had a game plan to stay in the game. The second half we knew we had to go for it a bit more. We knew set pieces would be vital."