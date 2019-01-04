Match ends, Morton 1, Ross County 0.
Greenock Morton 1-0 Ross County: Waddell goal moves hosts into fourth
Championship leaders Ross County lost for the first time in seven games as Morton moved into the top four.
Ross County had only lost once in their previous 19 matches, and had beat Morton 5-0 in their last meeting in October.
But after a goalless first half, Morton's Kerr Waddell got on to the end of Michael Tidser's free-kick and stabbed the home side ahead.
County's Marcus Fraser was sent off in time added on for a second yellow card.
Morton's Gregor Buchanan on BBC Alba: "It was an important night for us.
"We had a game plan to stay in the game. The second half we knew we had to go for it a bit more. We knew set pieces would be vital."
Line-ups
Morton
- 1GastonSubstituted forScullyat 90+5'minutes
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 14Tumilty
- 6TelferSubstituted forIredaleat 63'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 8McAlister
- 7MillarBooked at 90mins
- 25McKeown
- 11McHughBooked at 54mins
- 17TiffoneySubstituted forTidserat 28'minutesBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 3Iredale
- 10Thomson
- 12Tidser
- 16Strapp
- 22Armour
- 23Scully
- 32Lyon
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2FraserBooked at 90mins
- 5MorrisSubstituted forPatonat 63'minutes
- 15Watson
- 44GrivostiSubstituted forMcManusat 80'minutes
- 6Draper
- 7GardyneBooked at 90mins
- 26CowieSubstituted forMullinat 60'minutes
- 8Lindsay
- 27Stewart
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 10McManus
- 14Mullin
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 43Wallace
- 48Kelly
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 1,537
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 1, Ross County 0.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ryan Scully replaces Derek Gaston because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Derek Gaston (Morton) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Derek Gaston (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chris Millar (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Declan McManus replaces Tom Grivosti.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jack Iredale (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Ross County 0. Kerr Waddell (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Tidser following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.