Scottish Championship
Morton1Ross County0

Greenock Morton 1-0 Ross County: Waddell goal moves hosts into fourth

Morton's Kerr Waddell celebrates after his goal put Morton a goal up

Championship leaders Ross County lost for the first time in seven games as Morton moved into the top four.

Ross County had only lost once in their previous 19 matches, and had beat Morton 5-0 in their last meeting in October.

But after a goalless first half, Morton's Kerr Waddell got on to the end of Michael Tidser's free-kick and stabbed the home side ahead.

County's Marcus Fraser was sent off in time added on for a second yellow card.

Morton's Gregor Buchanan on BBC Alba: "It was an important night for us.

"We had a game plan to stay in the game. The second half we knew we had to go for it a bit more. We knew set pieces would be vital."

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1GastonSubstituted forScullyat 90+5'minutes
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Tumilty
  • 6TelferSubstituted forIredaleat 63'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 8McAlister
  • 7MillarBooked at 90mins
  • 25McKeown
  • 11McHughBooked at 54mins
  • 17TiffoneySubstituted forTidserat 28'minutesBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 10Thomson
  • 12Tidser
  • 16Strapp
  • 22Armour
  • 23Scully
  • 32Lyon

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2FraserBooked at 90mins
  • 5MorrisSubstituted forPatonat 63'minutes
  • 15Watson
  • 44GrivostiSubstituted forMcManusat 80'minutes
  • 6Draper
  • 7GardyneBooked at 90mins
  • 26CowieSubstituted forMullinat 60'minutes
  • 8Lindsay
  • 27Stewart
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 10McManus
  • 14Mullin
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 43Wallace
  • 48Kelly
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
1,537

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 1, Ross County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 1, Ross County 0.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).

Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ryan Scully replaces Derek Gaston because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Derek Gaston (Morton) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).

Derek Gaston (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Chris Millar (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marcus Fraser (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Declan McManus replaces Tom Grivosti.

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jack Iredale (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Ross County 0. Kerr Waddell (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Tidser following a set piece situation.

Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Rory McKeown.

Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County20116335161939
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd199552928132
4Morton207762328-528
5Inverness CT1851122520526
6Queen of Sth195952722524
7Dunfermline196582025-523
8Alloa194781927-819
9Partick Thistle1942131732-1514
10Falkirk1934121631-1513
View full Scottish Championship table

