Scottish Gossip: Alfredo Morelos, Jordan Jones, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts & Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

'My dream is to play in the English Premier League' - Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos reveals his ambition to test himself south of the border. (Daily Mail)

Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah, 18, is set to snub a late offer from Amiens to seal a loan deal with Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic target Timothy Castagne has voiced his preference to move to either England or Germany as he looks set to leave Atalanta next month. (Herald)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones insists he has no intention of leaving in January despite interest from Rangers and Burnley. (Sun)

Tom Rogic has hit out at the Australian Football Federation for not letting him play for Celtic against Rangers. (Daily Record)

Celtic are considering a move for Brighton teenager Aaron Connolly. The 18-year-old striker has been tracked by a host of clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Hoffenheim. (Sun)

Aberdeen forward Stevie May says the busy festive schedule has been key to improving his partnership with Sam Cosgrove. (Daily Record)

Hearts veteran Steven MacLean reveals his excitement for Edinburgh derby debut after missing the first clash of the season through his 'Bawsgate' suspension. (Daily Record)

Hibs defender Darren McGregor is desperate to dump Hearts on Saturday since manager Neil Lennon has promised the team a week off before their winter camp in Dubai if they collect three points against their city rivals at Easter Road. (Sun)

Winger Scott Sinclair insists Celtic won't be fazed by the massive backing for Rangers at Ibrox, with the visitors reduced to just 850 tickets for the derby. (Daily Record)

Hearts will be forced into the January transfer market for a centre-back if they can't extend the loan agreement for Burnley's Jimmy Dunne. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Darren McGregor backs Hibs' youngsters to step up to the plate as the Easter Road side go into tomorrow's Edinburgh derby with 11 players missing for the visit of Hearts, eight out injured and three away on international duty with Australia. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred slams Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell and says 'he went down like a girl' to get Curtis Main sent off. (Sun)

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre challenges his bottom of the league side to find a "killer touch" in their battle to avoid the drop. (Evening Telegraph)

Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay says the Staggies owe their supporters a strong derby display against Caley Thistle. (Press & Journal)