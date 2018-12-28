Mickey Metcalf: Former Wrexham striker dies aged 79

Mickey Metcalf made his Wrexham debut in 1957

Former Wrexham striker Mickey Metcalf has died at the age of 79.

The Liverpudlian came through the youth ranks at Everton but made his senior bow for Wrexham in 1957.

Metcalf played for the north Wales club until 1963, scoring 73 goals in 145 league and cup appearances for them before joining local rivals Chester.

He went on to play for Altrincham, Bangor City, Connah's Quay Nomads as player-manager, Bethesda Athletic, Witton Albion and Hawarden.