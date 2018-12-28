Jack Hamilton: Livingston contest Dens Park red card for striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Livingston to fight Hamilton red card

Livingston striker Jack Hamilton is free to face Aberdeen on Saturday after the club lodged an appeal against the teenager's Boxing Day red card.

The 18-year-old was sent off after a tangle with Dundee defender Darren O'Dea during a goalless draw.

The Scottish FA has confirmed a hearing will now take place on Monday.

Television pictures appear to show substitute Hamilton pushing O'Dea in the arm before the Irishman goes down clutching his face.

Speaking after Wednesday's game, Livi manager Gary Holt said: "I spoke to (referee) Bobby Madden and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.

"But I think Darren O'Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he's adamant he's not hit him in the face."