Bendan Rodgers: Old Firm derby crowd may not be home advantage

Premiership leaders Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in early September

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 29 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Brendan Rodgers has warned Rangers having a larger home support "can work for or against you" as his Celtic side prepare to visit Ibrox on Saturday.

The champions will have only 750 fans at the final Old Firm match of 2018 after both clubs decided to restrict visiting allocations earlier this year.

Celtic are three points clear of their hosts at the top of the Premiership.

"I think it's better in both grounds when both sets of supporters are there in their numbers," said Rodgers.

"But it can work for or against you as a home team.

"In that situation when you have predominantly the support in the ground it can add something to the players either positively or negatively.

"We just have to approach the game as we always do and look at our own way of working."

Rodgers is unbeaten in 12 games against Rangers since taking over in 2016, with 10 wins and two draws.

In September, the first derby of the season was settled by an Olivier Ntcham strike at Celtic Park.

"Rangers are a good team, some very good results this year and we will give them the respect that they deserve, as we do every team and look to focus on our own game, look to play well and get a win," added Rodgers, who revealed left-back Kieran Tierney is still a doubt with a hip injury.

More to follow.