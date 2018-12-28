Joss Labadie: Newport County fear midfielder has suffered further knee injury

Newport midfielder Joss Labadie received treatment on his knee before being withdrawn against Forest Green

Newport County fear that Joss Labadie may have suffered a recurrence of his long-term knee injury.

The midfielder, 28, was withdrawn after eight minutes of Newport's 4-1 defeat to Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.

It was Labadie's first start for the League Two side since surgery to repair cruciate knee ligament damage sustained in March and he now faces a scan to discover the extent of the problem.

"There's caution and concern about it," County manager Mike Flynn said.

"You're always going to be concerned when someone has been out so long with that injury and it's the same knee.

"Looking at the way he tracked back and pushed off it just before he went off, I think if he did it again it would have given way. I'm not going to say too much, I don't want to jinx anything."

Flynn is expecting the results before Saturday's home League Two fixture against Crawley Town, although last year's club captain will not feature regardless of the outcome.

Labadie saw his Newport contract expire at the end of last season but re-signed at Rodney Parade in October, the deal lasting until the end of the current campaign.

He had made four substitute appearances before being named in the starting XI on Boxing Day, his first since damaging ligaments in training in March.

Flynn is also waiting to see if the club have been successful in appealing the red card received by Dan Butler against Forest Green.

The full-back is due to serve a one-match ban after being sent off on 51 minutes for a foul on Wales international George Williams. Flynn maintains he did not deny an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

"Not every foul is a booking or a red card," Flynn said.