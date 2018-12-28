Victor Camarasa: Cardiff City confirm on-loan Real Betis midfielder will stay

Midfielder Victor Camarasa has played 19 games for Cardiff this season, scoring two goals

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says Victor Camarasa will remain with them, despite speculation the midfielder's season-long loan could be cut short.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Premier League club this season, playing 19 games in all competitions.

Camarasa's form sparked fears he could be sold or recalled by parent club Real Betis in January, along with fellow loanee Harry Arter from Bournemouth.

"Both of them are on season-long loans, that is the plus for us," Warnock said.

"We could not get Harry Arter or Victor Camarasa at this stage - it would be impossible especially with the (loan) rules I have talked about."

Warnock is delighted with the way Camarasa has adapted to the Premier League: "I think he has matured beyond all recognition.

"People can look at what he is not good at, if you get carried away too much. I look at what he's good at and encourage him to do that.

"Yes it is frustrating at times but I think he has so much going for him in what he can do. We have to not worry about one or two things he's not so good at. He is getting better as the season goes along."

Warnock believes Betis will benefit from Camarasa playing regularly in the English top flight.

"Betis can only thank me because I have put him in the shop window... they must have a hell of a team. I asked them if there were any more reserves like this!"

Warnock is in the hunt for a right-back, midfielder and striker in the January transfer window, seemingly having been priced out of the running for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala after a bid was rejected by the French club.

Cardiff have been boosted by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge not being selected by Philippines manager Sven-Goran Eriksson for the Asian Cup tournament, which starts in January in the United Arab Emirates.

Warnock said: "I spoke to Sven. I would have been happy whatever, but he was really forthcoming. He said, 'Neil knows how important it is for you and the club and I respect that'. I could not say any more really, well done.

"They can override that if they want... Neil wanted to stay and help us, he didn't want to lose his place.

"I can only go on what Neil and Sven have said to me when they have spoken together. He could have gone for the first game and come back, but would that have been fair on the goalkeepers over there to do that? I don't think it would have been."

Warnock joked that second-choice keeper Alex Smithies was "gutted" adding "he bought him (Etheridge) his ticket, I think".

Cardiff are assessing the fitness of striker Callum Paterson, who has a knee injury, ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester City.

But fellow forward Kenneth Zohore is ruled out for a couple of weeks with a thigh strain.