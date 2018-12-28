Chelsea: Eden Hazard contract situation must be solved - Maurizio Sarri

Eden Hazard (right) has scored 101 goals for Chelsea

It is "time to decide" the future of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, says manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 27-year-old Belgium international, who passed 100 goals for the club in Wednesday's 2-1 Premier League win over Watford, said he wanted to become a Chelsea 'legend".

Hazard, whose contract expires in June 2020, has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Sarri said Chelsea "have to solve this problem".

Asked whether he expects Hazard to remain a Chelsea player in the long term, he said: "I don't know but I think that it's time to decide."

Hazard said in October it was his "dream" to join Spanish side Madrid, although two days later he ruled out a move to the Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

After scoring twice at Vicarage Road, Hazard said: "I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry."

Italian Sarri said: "I have not the power to do this. I am the coach. I am not the president. I am not in charge of the market.

"I want to speak to him only about the position on the pitch."

Chelsea, who are fourth in the table, travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday.