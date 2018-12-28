Alfredo Morelos right to expect offers, says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has scored 20 goals so far this season

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says striker Alfredo Morelos is right to expect January offers.

The 22-year-old Colombian scored his 20th goal of the season in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Hibs at Ibrox.

Morelos is under contract until 2022 and last week Gerrard said his top scorer was "going nowhere".

But Morelos is widely quoted in Friday's newspapers saying he is bracing himself for bids once the transfer window opens.

"It's very likely there are several teams looking at me and that there will be offers, but there is nothing concrete yet," Morelos is reported to have told Blu Radio's Blog Deportivo programme.

"I have to wait until the last game of the year is played and will try to end 2018 in a positive way.

"My dream is to play in the English Premier League. It's very similar to the football in Scotland."

Rangers rejected an approach from Bordeaux in the summer for the player they signed for £1m from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

"I'm expecting bids," said Gerrard. "He's a top player, he's scored 20 goals before the turn of the year. I expect him to go on and achieve 30.

"I'd be more surprised if there is no bids to be honest.

"I'm sure there will be other bids for other players too. That's what happens when you're surrounded by good footballers."