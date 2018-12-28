Harry Wheeler: Maidstone United sack manager after less than four months in charge

Maidstone won just 12 points in the National League during Harry Wheeler's tenure

Maidstone United have sacked manager Harry Wheeler after less than four months in charge of the club.

The former Billericay Town boss, 30, replaced long-serving boss Jay Saunders in September but won just five of his 19 games in charge.

Despite beating League Two side Macclesfield Town in the FA Cup Wheeler led his side to just three league wins.

The club are currently second from bottom of the National League and five points from safety.

Tristan Lewis and Simon Walton will be in caretaker charge for Saturday's game away at Boreham Wood and the New Year's Day fixture at home to Dover Athletic.

"Following discussions between the directors and Harry, it was decided that, given our league position at this stage of the season, both parties should go their separate ways," chief executive Bill Williams told the club website.

"We thank Harry for the time and effort he put in and wish him well for the future.

"Let me be candid, this is not a situation any of us wanted to find ourselves in and I share the disappointment and responsibility for it.

"However, we now need everyone to pull together, in what are testing times for our club, as we do our damnedest to stay in this league."