John Still: Barnet manager retires after 42 years in management

John Still has led teams to promotion from non-league to the English Football League a record three times

John Still has stepped down as Barnet boss and will retire from football management after 42 years.

The 68-year-old, who began managing non-league Leytonstone in 1976, ends his third spell at Barnet with the club in 15th place in the National League.

He will take on the role of Bees head of football, with Darren Currie in temporary charge of the first team.

Still had three spells as Dagenham & Redbridge boss, leading them to the EFL for the first time in 2007.

He also managed Peterborough United and Luton Town while in the Football League and had a spell as Bristol Rovers' assistant manager.

John Still's managerial career 1976-1979 - Leytonstone 1997-2000 - Barnet 1979-1983 - Leytonstone & Ilford 2001-2002 - Barnet 1983-1986 - Dartford 2002-2003 - Bristol Rovers (assistant) 1986 - Leytonstone & Ilford 2004-2013 - Dagenham & Redbridge 1986-1989 - Maidstone United 2013-2015 - Luton Town 1989-1992 - Redbridge Forest 2015-2018 - Dagenham & Redbridge 1992-1994 - Dagenham & Redbridge 2018 - Barnet 1994-1995 - Peterborough United

"I have managed in over 2,000 matches and had a fantastic time in the game to date," Still told the Barnet website.

"I look forward to embracing my new role and supporting my young protege Darren Currie in his growth as a coach."

Still is the only man to have led sides to promotion from non-league to the English Football League on three occasions.

He first took Maidstone United into the old Division Four in 1989, won the Conference title with Dagenham in 2007 and then repeated that feat at Luton Town in 2014.

He also oversaw the Daggers' promotion to League One after winning the 2010 play-off final at Wembley.

Still became Barnet manager for a third time in May, shortly after ending his third spell as Daggers boss, with the Bees having just been relegated from League Two.

"Recovering from relegation from the EFL was always going to be difficult and we needed an experienced head to guide us through the turbulent summer," added Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous.

"John's record in the National League is second to none and having steadied the ship, we are now in good shape to push forward in 2019.

"I look forward to continuing our working relationship as he develops the technical structure of the club."