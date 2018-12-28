West Ham: Declan Rice signs new long-term contract

Declan Rice has made 19 appearances for West Ham this season

West Ham defender Declan Rice has signed a new contract that runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2020, has played 51 games since his debut last year.

"I am still young, so to put more years on my contract and keep developing here is the best thing for me to do now," said academy graduate Rice.

"With the support of the manager, the players, everyone, it was the right thing to do."

Rice, who is eligible to play for England and the Republic of Ireland, said last month the decision over his international future will be "one of the hardest of my career".