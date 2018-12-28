Sebastian Ring: Grimsby Town agree deal to sign Orebro left-back

Sebastian Ring turned down a new deal at Orebro to join Grimsby

Grimsby Town have agreed a deal to sign Orebro left-back Sebastian Ring on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance and a medical.

The 23-year-old helped his hometown team to a ninth-placed finish in the Swedish top tier last season.

"I have developed a lot as a player in the last year and I think I will become a better player playing in English football," Ring told the club website.

"I am very happy to be here in England and experience a new adventure."

