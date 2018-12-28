Kieran Dowell: Sheffield United sign Everton midfielder on loan

Kieran Dowell has made two appearances for Everton this season

Sheffield United have signed Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will join the Blades on 2 January and could make his debut against Barnet in the FA Cup third round.

Dowell spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, scoring nine goals in 38 league appearances.

"He gives us balance and competition at the top end of the pitch," boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

