Macclesfield Town: Manny Idem becomes Sol Campbell's first signing

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell has completed his first signing by bringing in goalkeeper Manny Idem in on a short-term deal.

Idem, 20, joins the Silkmen until the end of the season having previously been with Aston Villa's academy.

He also represented Arsenal and Stoke City at schoolboy level.

"It's a big opportunity here and the chance to play some League football and I want to be a part of the survival fight," said Idem.

