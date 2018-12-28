Ann-Katrin Berger: Birmingham City Women keeper rejects offer of new deal

Ann-Katrin Berger has kept 18 clean sheets in her 47 appearances for Blues to date

Birmingham City Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has turned down the offer of new deal to remain at Damson Park with the Women's Super League side.

Berger, who had to undergo surgery to overcome thyroid cancer in November 2017, was under contract until 31 December 2018.

But, having opted to leave, she has now played her last game for the club.

"She is without doubt a remarkable person and an excellent goalkeeper," said Blues manager Marc Skinner.

"Although Ann has chosen a different path I believe she should be remembered for the sheer courage and bravery she displayed both on and off the field.

"Now is the perfect time for the club to show its belief once again in our youth players. Hannah Hampton has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the country. The coaching team will continue to nurture her talents and help her realise her potential."

Berger was in her third season at Damson Park since signing from beaten Champions League finalists Paris St-Germain in 2016.

After her cancer diagnosis a year ago, she was back playing again in February 2018, was named in the WSL PFA Team of the Year and has also been called up by Germany.

Blues are fourth in the table at the midway mark of the season, five points behind leaders Arsenal and four head of fifth-placed Reading, who they host in their next game on 6 January (14:00 GMT),